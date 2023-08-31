CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Massachusetts residents have already taken to the roads to get a head start on holiday travel this Labor Day Weekend.

The long holiday weekend has begun, as thousands of people are taking to the skies, and roads, ahead of the Labor Day holiday, and some people keeping the traveling within state lines this year.

But if you are venturing outside of Western Massachusetts, this is what you should know; According to data from AAA Northeast, about 85% of people will travel by car for Labor Day.

The largest percentage will travel 50-200 miles to their destination, and that means higher than usual traffic volumes here in Massachusetts, with peak travel times Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast says, “If you can avoid those peak times in the afternoon, that’s not a bad idea. So the earlier you start, the better. Generally before 8 a.m., If you can get going that early you are going to beat that traffic.”

Roadways that are usually congested during travel times include the Mass Pike, I-495, and 295.

Also plan around any summer road work that may be happening in your area, which could cause some delays in your travels.

And if you are traveling by car tomorrow, AAA reports that storm Idalia did not have much impact on national gas prices, as of this Thursday evening, our state’s average gas price is $3.75.