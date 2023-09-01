CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the getaway day for Labor Day weekend.

The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening. Roads are bound to be congested between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

In Massachusetts, some of the trouble spots are going to be on I-91 in Springfield. I-291 could be a problem area too, this area often backs up approaching the Mass. Pike entrance. One of the busiest exits of the Pike in western Massachusetts is the I-91/I-90 Interchange in West Springfield.

If you’re heading to the Cape, Routes 3 and 6 will be busy Friday. Route 25 eastbound leading up to the Bourne Bridge is typically filled with cars any weekend during the summer. Drivers can also expect a slow ride on Route 28 between Hyannis and Dennis.

If you are traveling south into Connecticut, traffic usually starts to build up around the Hartford/Windsor line, and that will continue to the I-84 Interchange. Another place that sees slowdowns is where I-91 connects to Route 15 in Meriden.

Travel experts recommend everyone use real-time travel tools like the GPS on your phone and leave as early as possible if you want to avoid traffic.