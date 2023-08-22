WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and a lot of people will be traveling this year. 22News is working for you on what you need to know if you have plans to travel.

AAA expects there will be more traffic on the roads this Labor Day weekend than we’ve seen in years. AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop, “last year was a little bit of a rebound year, you know still coming out of Covid a little bit so this year our forecast all along has been to break records.”

Labor Day weekend is almost here and many Americans will be out and about traveling this year. If you have plans to travel by car, AAA says you can avoid Labor Day weekend traffic by leaving really early or really late. Schieldrop says between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. is peak rush hour time. The association is anticipating that the busiest travel time will be on Friday and Monday.

An Agawam resident told 22News that she has no plans for Labor Day weekend. She says gas prices are still high. “gas prices are outrageous, they tend to come down a little bit here and there but not enough to make it worthwhile,” Theresa Hebert of Agawam.

If you are traveling by car and you are looking for some ways to save on gas, AAA advises that you drive the speed limit, avoid speeding, and shop around for the cheapest gas prices.