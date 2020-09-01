Labor Day weekend travelers seek ‘open air’ destinations

Server Katie Maloney, of Providence, R.I., center, wears a mask out of concern for the coronavirus while assisting patrons in an outdoor seating area at Plant City restaurant, in Providence, Monday, May 18, 2020. Rhode Island allowed restaurants to provide service with outdoor seated dinning Monday for the first time since the beginning of the government imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you’re heading for a quick car trip with the family or planning a weekend getaway, there are a few things to keep in mind to help keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to AAA, there may be less drivers on the road this Labor Day weekend. As of mid-August, MassDOT statistics show the following reduction in travel over last year:

Cape traffic is 5-15% less

Berkshires traffic is 15-30% less

Boston traffic is 0-50% less

Travel experts say that it’s important to pay attention while driving and avoid distractions like texting and talking on the phone while behind the wheel. In 2019, Labor Day weekend had 1,286 crashes in Massachusetts.

Chamber of Commerce heads say they’re looking forward to a reasonably strong Labor Day weekend and an active fall, especially with a sunny Labor Day weekend weather forecast.

Sandra Marsian, AAA Pioneer Valley’s Vice President of Membership, Travel and Marketing, says while fall business group sales are a “big loss,” Cape reservations are “showing a strong first two weeks of September with leisure travel,” including robust weekend bookings after mid-September. Adds Marsian, “I believe the schedule many schools have adopted will spur some travel that might not have occurred otherwise.”

In western Massachusetts, Marsian, says “We’re always optimistic that the fall season will yield some continued activity due to the foliage. Restaurants in some cases are doing very well, having pivoted to outdoor seating…the weather will be key to this continued momentum.” And Marsian, also reports “strong interest in campgrounds and outdoor activities. Attractions are implementing new offerings like ‘open air’ packages that… allow visitors the pre-pay option, adding picnic areas, tents, outside seating and other things that all visitors to stay socially distant while still enjoying the experience.”

A social media poll taken by members of AAA indicates most will travel Labor Day weekend close to home.

55% plan to travel within their state

More than 40% plan to visit a beach, picking Cape Cod as the favored spot

70% say they would not stay in a hotel

To find out more about state orders and travel restrictions related to COVID-19, visit our www.AAA.com/COVIDMap.