CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this winter, the Pioneer Valley hasn’t seen a lot of the white stuff. Snow has been in a big deficit not just for the start of February but for the entire 2022-2023 winter season.

For the month of February we have not even seen a dusting, our monthly total as of February 11th is 0.0″ and our average snowfall for February is 12.9″. So far, this season we have only picked up 10.8″ at Westover Airbase in Chicopee. Our average snowfall for the season in the valley is 49.5″ which puts us at a 38.7″ deficit.

Looking ahead, there isn’t much when it comes for the chances for snow in the Pioneer Valley.