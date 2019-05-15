Lakeville couple wins $1 million

DORCHESTER, Mass (WWLP) – A couple from Lakeville is $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket prize winners.

In a news release sent to 22News, Janet Pflaumer-Phillips won the $1,000,000 cash prize on the new “Diamond Millions” $30 instant ticket game on Monday, joining her husband who won twice in previous years.

She purchased the ticket at A&A Petro, 381 West Grove St. in Middleborough. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Pflaumer-Phillips’ husband Kevin won his $1 million prizes in April 2014 and September 2016. He purchased his tickets at Trucchi’s Supermarket on 438 West Grove St. in Middleborough and Shaws on 95 Washington St. in Canton.

Pflaumer-Phillips plans to help family and friends with her winnings.

There are 78 additional $1 million prizes remaining in the “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

