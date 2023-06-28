SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received several photos and a video of lamprey found in the Connecticut River.

A Sea Lamprey is an eel-like fish that does not have a jaw, scales, paired fins, or bones. They have one nostril between the eyes and seven pairs of pore-like gill openings. Lamprey can grow more than two feet long.

According to MassWildlife, after two years at sea, the adults swim to fresh water in the spring and spawn in July. After spawning, the adults die. They are common in Massachusetts and can be found in the Connecticut River.

Records show lamprey pass at the Holyoke Dam fish lift that carries migrating fish up the Connecticut River. Gizzard Shad, Sea Lamprey, and American Shad are just a few of the fishes that migrate through the fishway. The American Shad is the most common fish and so far they’ve seen over 9,000 of them moving up the river.

22News viewers sent video and photos of lamprey swimming in the Hadley area of the Connecticut River. A lamprey washed up ashore in Springfield was caught on camera Tuesday.

The fishway was built in 1955 and was the first fish lift on the Atlantic Coast. As the fish swim upstream, against the current, they make their way into the traction water which flows just alongside the dam. They then swim into the fish lift.