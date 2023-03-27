NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Students from Lander-Grinspoon Academy (LGA), pluralistic Jewish Day School will participate in a model Passover Seder on Monday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Both upper and lower schools will have students retelling the story of the exodus from Egypt, practice prayers and songs they have been learning, and eat ritual foods.

“The model social justice seder is an exciting opportunity to connect with an ancient Jewish ritual by looking at contemporary liberation movements. LGA’s students are young, but their hearts and brains are big and deep,” says fifth grade general studies teacher Hilary Gollis.

This experience allows students to bring deeper knowledge and appreciation to their family seders and develop an enriched ritual in their home, making Passover that much more meaningful.

Executive Director Rabbi Debra Kolodny reflected, “How exciting that our upper graders will be learning that the mitzvah or requirement to “tell the story as if we ourselves were fleeing slavery in Egypt” also requires us to be compassionate, empathetic and good allies to those facing oppression today.”

Principal Deborah Bromberg Seltzer said, “In recent years, our students have spoken at climate marches, made food for houseless individuals, written letters to politicians, taught about the importance of solar power, baked for community helpers and more. Learning more deeply about liberation struggles beyond Northampton is both an extension of how we teach all year, and a special opportunity to bring our beloved Jewish traditions alive.”