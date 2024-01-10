NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduate students from The Conway School in Northampton are working to support local community projects.

The projects will focus on open space planning in rural areas and facilitating urban planning for a climate and pandemic-resilient food system in Chicopee, Springfield, Greenfield, Petersham, Holbrook, and Weymouth.

In a news release sent to 22News from Lisa DeGrace, Development Manager for The Conway School the following are the selected projects:

Chicopee

A team will examine the options for connectivity between various existing public trails and make recommendations for policy and bylaw changes for implementation. The Conway School has done several previous projects with the City of Chicopee including a rail-trail feasibility study and an urban design project for a popular downtown street.

Springfield

The Springfield Food Policy Council is working with Conway students to assist in the coordination of a food policy planning effort 10 years after a previous plan was completed by a Conway team. The project will focus on the link between a self-sufficient healthy food production/distribution system and the improvement of landscape-related community health outcomes, seeking recommendations for changes to policies, strategies, and regulations to support the path forward.

Greenfield

Greenfield adopted the Sustainable Greenfield Plan in 2014 and requested a 2024 Conway team to assist the town in preparing an update to the land use and resources chapters of the plan. The Sustainable Greenfield effort has been supported by a dedicated group of citizens working together to ensure implementation. Conway has worked with Greenfield on several projects over the past few years, including a downtown “pocket park” design that was implemented in 2022.

Petersham

The Town of Petersham is working with Conway students to update the Town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan, including all the chapters, maps, and illustrations required by the state. This rural community is ready to assess its landscape and make positive changes for open space and new recreational opportunities.

Holbrook

Holbrook is working with Conway students to prepare a visioning plan before tackling their Open Space and Recreation Plan update in 2025. For this phase, the student team will review the results of a town-wide survey and, through meaningful community engagement, prepare a plan that contains community vision statements, broad goals and policy statements, and recommendations for next steps for land use, natural and cultural resources conservation, climate resilience, open space, and recreation.

Weymouth

A student team will explore climate policy in depth as they work with the City of Weymouth to prepare a Heat Island Mitigation Plan in collaboration with the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Department. Weymouth is seeking ways to address climate-based impacts in the landscape that create increased heat, and ways to mitigate the related human health effects.