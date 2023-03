LEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers heading east toward Lee on the Mass Pike (I-90) should be prepared for slower speeds and possible delays overnight.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews are currently conducting bridge repairs in the vicinity of mile marker 10.3 in Lee. If possible, drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The work is expected to be done and the lanes reopened on Wednesday.