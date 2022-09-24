WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the second weekend of The Big E, which has a history of bringing in large crowds. Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth, a competitive side, or are simply looking for some fall-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone at the fair.

Fairgoer John told 22News, “The whole atmosphere, it brings you back to being a kid again.”

And this weekend, which is usually the busiest of the season, is a great opportunity to bring out your inner child and enjoy the assortment of rides and games! 22News caught up with people getting off the new Super Wheel at the Midway.

“We enjoyed it a lot, it was a lot of fun and I recommend it to everyone. It was a lot of fun but a little nerve-racking when you’re stuck up at the top,” said fairgoers John and Stephanie.

If you’re brave enough to get on the Super Wheel, you’re brave enough. It’s 150-ft tall and while it may be the biggest attraction at The Big E, it’s not the only fun thing to do. There are plenty of other rides you can go on and enjoy the day at the fairgrounds.

You can try your hand at breaking plates, tossing a football, or any other number of activities where you can win a prize!

Fairgoers say it’s the variety of things to do that make The Big E such a favorite destination.

Anna and Bailey told 22News, “It’s not all the time that you get to see rides like these, and it’s like once a year.”

Over 169,000 people attended The Big E on this day last year, and it’s anticipated that number will be topped this year.