CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A very significant donation to 22News Toys for Tots campaign this Friday from local first responders, making this holiday season a little brighter for kids everywhere.

Several hundred toys were delivered to the 22News lobby in unique fashion from Alert Ambulance Services in Chicopee. It was made possible by the efforts of their generous employees. The toys collected will stay in western Massachusetts.

22News found out how this donation was made possible. “Our employees have been very good about donating the toys, if they can’t donate the toys then they’ll kick in some money or go buy them,” said Steve Draghetti, Alert Ambulance. “The company itself has donated money for the purchase of toys and the employees union also donate money for the purchase of toys.”

If you wish to donate, you still have time, our campaign runs until December 11th.

