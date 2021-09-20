Large tree falls on cars waiting at red light in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large tree limb came crashing down on cars stopped at a red light in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of 796 Carew Street after a tree limb came down, causing extensive damage to multiple vehicles at a red light.

Our 22News crew was there when heavy machinery was being used to remove the tree parts from the road and off of those cars.

No serious injuries were reported. Springfield Fire says two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.