Large turnout for last day of Cummington Fair

CUMMINGTON, MASS. (WWLP)- After last year’s pandemic related cancellation the Cummington Fair returned with a flourish, attracting what some described as record crowds.

The place was packed on Sunday and according to one veteran observer, people just couldn’t wait for the fair that’s been part of the hill town culture for more than one hundred years.

“The attendance here at the fair has been extremely large. I mean we’re opening the gates multiple times, they’ve had to open and close it,” Adam Sazymozko, a Cummington fair gate runner said.

It was like old times at the Cummington Fair, the animals and agricultural competition attracting the most attention. And for the Hatch family from Westfield, they were so glad to be back after missing the fair last year.

“Last year the hardest thing for me was missing out on going to the fair. So we were glad to be here this year. This is my favorite one. We’ve never seen a crowd like this. I’m glad to see it so successful.” Kim Hatch said.

Speaking of the pandemic, a mobile vaccination booth was included on their fairgrounds. And it seems a number of fairgoers rolled up their sleeves for the vaccine.

“And it’s really good that people are more nervous about the delta variant, and they just come and decide on the spot to get either the one-shot or the two,” Anne Fine, a nurse practitioner said.

Among all the Cummington Fair regulars from all over western Massachusetts, there was a New York City couple there for the first time also thrilled to this perennial hill town event.

“Oh it’s fantastic, nice to be together to see the animals, the sheep, it’s fantastic,” Michael Pillinger said.