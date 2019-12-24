Last chance for Christmas shopping: Many stores close early on Christmas Eve

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The clock is ticking: you only have a few hours left to make sure you have everything on your holiday shopping list.

If you need to head to the mall to make some last-minute purchases, make sure you don’t wait too long. Many stores will close early due to the holiday.

The Holyoke Mall, Hampshire Mall, and Eastfield Mall are all closing at 5:00 Tuesday night, though some individual stores and restaurants at those malls may be open later. You should call or check online before you head out, just to be sure.

Many retailers have been operating on extended hours over the last few days. Kohl’s in West Springfield has actually be open around-the-clock since Friday morning. They will stay open until 6:00 Tuesday night.

Target stores will be open even later. They are not closing their doors until 10:00 P.M.

While there is always a holiday rush, this has been a particularly big shopping season. EMarketer estimates this year to be the first trillion-dollar shopping season.