CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is your last chance to drop off toys for children in need this holiday season.

22News has been hosting Toys for Tots for more than 30 years and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.

The campaign continues into Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

New, unwrapped toys will be distributed to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens.