CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the very last day to get your shopping done in time for Christmas!

Saving time and money is probably at the top of your wish list, so if you still need to buy presents, Saturday might be your lucky day. If there’s a certain item you’re still missing from your shopping list this holiday season, there is still time.

While it’s too late to shop online, you should research everything you need to get and make sure it’s still in the store. The good news is that many holiday packaged items will be on sale on Saturday. Be sure to check online for what stores have discounts and where you may be able to save a couple of bucks during this expensive time of year.

If there’s nothing in store you want to get for family or friends, a popular gift this holiday season is gifting an experience. You can purchase tickets to a concert, sporting event, some other show, or even a gift card to a restaurant.

Of course, it’s also frigid outside on Saturday, so before you head out to the store, bundle up and prepare your car.