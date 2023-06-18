CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is Father’s Day, an opportunity to show appreciation to your father, stepdad, uncles, brothers, and other important men who have been role models in your life.
Father’s Day gifts are a great way to show appreciation for your dad, but what if you don’t know what to get him? For those last-minute shoppers, you still have time to purchase or make your loved one a gift.
TeckWrap has a list of some handmade gifts for your dad for Father’s Day:
- Spice Containers/ Spice Rubs– Customized spice containers or spice rubs are the perfect DIY Father’s Day gifts for dads who enjoy grilling.
- Grilling Apron– You can easily buy a fabric apron which most stores sell. you can use heat transfer vinyl to create a design for the grill master’s apron.
- Wooden Cutting Board– You can personalize your dad’s cutting board by labeling it with his name.
- Tie Rack– A tie rack is the perfect Father’s Day gift idea that he can use to organize his ties creatively.
- Tool Apron– A tool apron can be used as a motivator for your dad to pick up his tools and start working.
- Personalized Shot Glass– If you have vinyl scrapbook letters on hand, you can use that to design your shot glass.
- Koozie– You can ask the kids to draw their dad on craft foam. Then, you can use Velcro to combine both ends of the foam.