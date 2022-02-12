WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and small businesses are preparing for a very busy weekend.

At Durocher’s Florist in West Springfield, many people were looking for that special gift for that special someone. From chocolates to red roses and pink lilies, there are plenty of gifts that say “I love you.”

“Definitely red roses are always a favorite,” says florist Heather Sullivan. “I think it connects people in a way that other gifts can’t. Flowers really do bring people joy.”

Consumer spending this year for Valentine’s Day is projected to be the second highest year on record. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine’s Day, 40% of that will be on flowers.

Candy is the top gift choice amongst consumers this year, followed by greeting cards and flowers. Shoppers are expected to pay up an average of $175 in Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

And if you are looking to get that last minute gift, Durocher’s will be extending their hours on Sunday.