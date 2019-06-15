Last minute shoppers hit the stores ahead of Father’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The clock is ticking with less than 24 hours to shop for Father’s Day!

The National Retail Federation expects Father’s Day spending to reach an all-time high of $16 billion with shoppers looking for something unique to gift dad.

The NRF found that Father’s Day spending has grown by almost $7 million since 2009.

Home improvement tools aren’t the only gifts for dad, the most popular gifts are clothing, special outings and gift cards. And when searching for the perfect gift, nearly 40 percent of consumers will head to department stores, like Target.

But keep an eye out because many shoppers took to social media Saturday afternoon to complain that cash registers weren’t working at dozens of Target stores across the country.

22News spoke with one local shopper who avoided Saturday’s long lines and bought her Father’s Day gift a couple days prior to Sunday.

“I decided to go yesterday to Target actually and I got a couple gift cards and some food, some candy that I know they love,” Laura Bertrand of Chicopee said. “I always like letters the most because I think heartfelt notes means more than items that you can buy.”

It’s not clear what caused the outage but the systems issue came on a busy weekend for shoppers ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday.

So for you last minute shoppers, who plan to visit a store, be prepared for possible long lines.