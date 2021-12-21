Last minute shoppers keeping local businesses busy this week

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is only four days away and that means the end for holiday shopping is near.

Local shopping centers have been busy keeping up with the holiday shopping demand especially with supply shortages. Shopping has also led to traffic backups and delays on the roadways.

“The lines are really long and that could be due to places not having as much staff but I still feel like it is packed,” said Giselle Otero of Springfield.

As a reminder, some stores will be closed on Christmas such as Costco, Walmart, Stop & Shop and The Home Depot.