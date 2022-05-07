WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is one day away and many local businesses like Durocher Florist in West Springfield are ready to take on the holiday rush.

Whether you are looking for flowers, sweets or jewelry, businesses are gearing up to face supply and demand issues this weekend.

22News spoke to Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist, about the shop’s Mother’s Day preparations.

“We have lots of fresh arrangements, we have vase arrangements, we have handpicked bouquets,” Sullivan named a few. “Someone can kind of come in tomorrow and select different flowers, mom’s favorite color, things like that. We expect a lot of foot traffic tomorrow and we’re ready.”

Durocher’s encourages last minute shoppers to come in soon. They’ll be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fulfill all of your Mother’s Day needs from bouquets to handpicked flower arrangements in mom’s favorite color.

“It’s important to have a day to fully celebrate her and make it all about her,” said Camryn Medina of Springfield. She told 22News she’s purchasing her Mother’s Day gifts on Saturday to avoid the rush Sunday.

“I say if you can definitely go sooner than later cause it’s already getting busy,” Medina recommends. “But if you can’t not to stress, there will still be little things you can get her favorite stuff no matter what.”

So last minute shoppers don’t fret, there is still time to find the perfect personalized gift that’s just as special as she is!