CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of millions of households have yet to file their tax returns which are due on Tuesday, April 18th.

We’re now only a few days away from the filing deadline that was moved back three days to April 18, since the 15th falls on a weekend. Regardless of who does your taxes, there are a few basics you need before you begin.

First, any documents related to income. Wages paid by an employer will come from a W-2 which you should have received before the end of February. Other income like rentals, investments, gambling, retirement, or self-employment is likely found in 1099 forms.

You’ll also need proof of tax-cut or deduction-eligible payments, like private student loan interest from a 1098-E, or medical expenses.

Now another important tip to remember is write-offs. Taxpayers miss out on millions’ worth of write-offs every year. One out of five taxpayers forgets the saver’s credit.