AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Family, friends, and admirers of the late Congressman John Olver gathered at UMass Amherst on Sunday to celebrate the life and legacy of the congressman.

Olver represented the 1st District of Massachusetts from 1991 to 2013 and he died in February of 2023 at his home in Amherst at the age of 86. Olver received a Master’s Degree from Tufts University and a doctorate from MIT before joining the faculty of UMass-Amherst. After his tenure at UMass Olver entered politics.

22News spoke with Nancy Eddy, a friend of his who also worked with him on board committees, about his life and legacy, “It’s wonderful to come and celebrate his life. He was a spectacular legislator and congressman. He cared about people, he cared about government, he cared about climate and the world, and I miss him.”

He was also known for his progressive politics. In Congress he became chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, bringing federal dollars home to his district.