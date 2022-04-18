SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Latino business owners are provided a space at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield as part of a pilot program offered by the Latino Chamber of Commerce.

The mall is featuring a pop-up shop every month that will bring in 12 new Latino “micro-businesses” this year. The Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce Pilot Program and the Eastfield Mall are working together to provide a local, Latino-owned business space inside the mall for one month at no cost.

Opened on April 1 in the mall, a candle and craft vendor, ‘Our Modern Love‘, is owned by Ronald Molina-Brantley. They offer heart-shaped soy wax melts representing Pride and Love. “Being small and getting eyes on my business at the mall is really helpful.”

Courtesy: Eastfield Mall

“This will create opportunities for entrepreneurs that set the foundation for their future,” said Andrew Melendez, director of the Mass. Latino Chamber of Commerce.

“We are both excited and encouraged to be a part of this Pop-Up Shop Program. It will help to enable members of the Hispanic community too be able to afford starting a business and go after their dreams,” said Eastfield Mall property manager Dave Thompson.