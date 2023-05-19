(WWLP) – As Taylor Swift takes center stage at Gillette Stadium, state lawmakers say they have ‘bad blood’ with ticket sale companies over non-transparent ticket pricing.

A so-called ‘Taylor Swift Bill’ was introduced by Senator John Velis of Westfield and Representative Dan Carey of Easthampton. It would require that any ticket seller or reseller clearly displays the cost of the ticket, including all required and associated fees, prior to the consumer selecting it for purchase.

It would also prohibit the practice of dynamic pricing where tickets increase in price during the purchase process based on consumer demand.

Velis telling 22News, “These junk fees, they got to go, it’s ripping people off, and its putting people in a really bad place and its not fair.”

The bill is currently before the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure and the two legislators are hoping for a public hearing soon.