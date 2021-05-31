Lawmakers to hold virtual hearing on state’s preparedness for natural disasters

(WWLP) – State lawmakers are planning an informational hearing this week to review the state’s preparedness for hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management will hold the virtual hearing on Friday afternoon.

One of the goals is to have the state align itself with recent action taken by the federal government to better prepare for natural disasters.

President Joe Biden has announced he’s doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes.

Hurricane season begins Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

