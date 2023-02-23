SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based MassMutual conducted some layoffs last month.

No exact number of affected workers was provided but company spokeswoman Laura Crisco told 22News the number of people who left the company amounted to less than 1 percent of their 6,000-employee workforce. Crisco added that less than half of the affected workers had been based at the company’s Springfield headquarters.

She said they would be offering them transition support and resources and released this statement:

“MassMutual continuously evaluates our business, investing in opportunity areas, while simultaneously driving greater efficiencies in others to ensure we’re best positioned to continue delivering value to our policy owners and customers.”

Crisco also noted the company is still hiring and has about 200 open positions nationwide.