SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts Trustees of the Order of William Pynchon announced their selection of the winner for the Pynchon medal.

Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center (CHC) is being recognized for her commitment to the community. CHC is a Springfield-based care provider of affordable and equitable healthcare services.

Barber helped increase the number of patients served, tripled its staff level, and introduced many new services, including substance-use treatment and behavioral health. CHC has expanded to three facilities, as well as mobile services and pharmacy delivery for those who are homebound or experiencing mobility issues.

In 2023, Barber established a training facility for careers in the healthcare field. Students earn a salary within the Tania M. Barber Learning Institute. In addition, she is the founder and pastor of Living Water Global Ministries, a nondenominational Christian church; EST.HER, a leadership consulting firm; and Daughters of Shared Vision, a faith-based counseling service for women.

She has also served on a variety of local and regional boards, including the Springfield Technical Community College Science Degree Program Advisory Board, Health New England, Florence Bank, and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, according to a news release from the Advertising Club.

An event will be held on November 13th at Springfield Technical Community College to present the Pynchon Medal.