BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassWildlife will be offering a class on how to scout for deer in the woods this Saturday in Brookfield.

The two-hour class will explain what to look for when scouting for deer. Participants will walk through the forest with an instructor who will point out different signs and features when searching for deer.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Quaboag Wildlife Management Area. Registration is required ahead of time and as of Wednesday, there is roughly a dozen spots left.

If you can not attend the event on Saturday, another will held on October 1 in Taunton.

Archery deer hunting season begins in all four counties of western Massachusetts on October 16 and goes through November 25. Shotgun season is November 27 through December 9 and primitive firearm season is December 11 through December 30.