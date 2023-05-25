SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is National Stop the Bleed Day, a chance to train civilians on how to save lives in traumatic situations.

At the Springfield fire headquarters, two classes will be held to train civilians on how to stop uncontrolled bleeding if they find themselves in a dire situation. Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death across the world.

There are two sessions and another six spread out across Springfield along with three at the Blue Tactical Headquarters in Westfield. The aim is to train people to be active bystanders in life-threatening situations or disasters like mass shootings, car crashes, and natural disasters.

To date, the program has trained more than one million people and distributed thousands of blood loss prevention kits. They focus on three foundational techniques that can make a difference in life-or-death situations.

The course is open to everyone who is interested, takes just 90 minutes, and is free of charge.

To register, visit their website or email STB@blue-tactical.com.

Training sessions are being held at 605 Worthington Street in Springfield at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Training sessions are being held at 33 Eastern Ave. in Springfield at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Training sessions are being held at 24 Pony Road in Springfield at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Training sessions are being held at 1212 Carew Street in Springfield at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Training sessions will be held May 25 at 109 Apremont Way in Westfield at the following times: