SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For many, the Fourth of July holiday just isn’t complete without some fireworks as part of the festivities, but safety experts want to remind you to leave the light-shows up to the pros.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi posting on social media, that fireworks injure more than 10,000 people a year in the U.S. and Canada, with more than 35% of victims under the age of 15.

Its also illegal to own or use fireworks in Massachusetts without a license, so it might be best to spare your fingers, and head to a local celebration instead.