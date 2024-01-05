SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Former Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has accepted a position with Senator Ed Markey’s office.

Lederman made an announcement of his new position on his social media accounts.

He will be serving as Regional Director for the First and Second Congressional Districts, incorporating Western and Central Massachusetts.

Lederman was first elected to the Springfield City Council in 2017, and also served as city council president. He ran for Mayor of Springfield in 2023, but lost in the preliminary election. His term as councilor ended on December 31, 2023.