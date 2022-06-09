SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to give back to the community, Loomis Village is hosting a Chamber Breakfast on Friday.

The breakfast will recognize the South Hadley & Granby Chamber of Commerce. It’ll run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the main dining room of the retirement community at 20 Bayon Drive, South Hadley. Tickets for the breakfast are $25 and can be purchased on the South Hadley & Granby Chamber website.

Guest speakers will be in attendance, including State Representatives Dan Carey and Mindy Domb, and South Hadley Town Administrator Lisa Wong. The program will be moderated by Michelle Theroux, CEO of Berkshire Hills Music Academy and South Hadley & Granby Chamber board member.

The Loomis Communities provides senior housing in the Pioneer Valley. Loomis’ mission is to enrich the lives of older adults on its three campuses, Applewood in Amherst, Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield and Loomis Village in South Hadley.