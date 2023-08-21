ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The LEGO Group announced Monday their head office will be relocated from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston by the year 2026.

In the statement sent to 22News, LEGO will be closing the Enfield office in 2026, which has been home to the company since 1973. The office currently employs 740 people that work full-time. LEGO states they will support those employees over the next few years as the company transitions to their new location.

The new head office will be located at 1001 Boylston Street in Boston. The offices will cover five floors and more than 10,000 square feet. The move to Boston will begin in mid-2025 and is expected to be complete by 2026. The new location includes an onsite fitness center, parking and bike storage, a wellbeing room and a parent room.

Credit: The LEGO Group

Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas stated, “We’re incredibly excited to be moving to a new location with such a rich history, ideally located in Back Bay, between Boston and Cambridge. 1001 Boylston Street represents an investment in our future and a commitment to our employees. We believe that a modern, collaborative work environment will help creativity and innovation thrive, and we’re excited to see what we can accomplish in this new space.”

LEGO began construction on a new factory in Richmond, Virginia back in April. It is expected to be complete in the second half of 2025 and will employ 1,760 positions.