ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The LEGO Group announced that they are moving its corporate headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut to Boston.

The announcement was made on the company’s website on Tuesday stating that the move will begin in phases in mid-2025. The Enfield location opened in 1975 and employs around 740 workers. Employees will work across two sites in Enfield and the company’s LEGO® Education office in Back Bay, Boston.

Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, said the move will help bring LEGOs to even more children. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent. This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

“We’re grateful for our fantastic team and the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years. This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children. We wanted to give our people plenty of time to plan their futures, so will implement a gradual transition over the next few years.”

LEGO’s global headquarters is located in Denmark where the company was founded 90 years ago.