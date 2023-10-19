CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Leo Drive in Chicopee has been temporarily closed as local law enforcement officers conduct an investigation into a suspicious item.

According to Chicopee Police, due to the nature of the investigation, the Massachusetts State Police have been called in to assist.

Police have confirmed that there is no threat to the residents in the vicinity. This investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates as soon as they become available.