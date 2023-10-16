SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the wake of actress Suzanne Sommers’ passing from breast cancer, a survivor shares her personal story in Springfield this evening to give others hope.

At the East Forest Park Springfield Library, author Leslie Lawrence presented, “I’m a lucky woman: A Photographic Memoir of a Breast Cancer Survivor.” She told 22News that she expected to be diagnosed at some point in her life, since both her mother and two aunts had.

In 2016, at the age of 66 Lawrence’s fight began. It then took her five years to beat. She tells us that she now wants to be a light for women in similar situations, “you have to just look at each day, you have your down days, everybody is entitled to not feel well. It’s ok to not feel well, but look to the next day or following day,” expressed Lawrence.

She adds treatment can be challenging, such as chemotherapy causing hair loss, but it has allowed her to live for six years following diagnosis Additionally, she recommends that women receive early detection sooner rather than later.

