SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spending time outdoors can quickly turn into a nightmare if you’re swarmed by pesky mosquitoes. But if this drought in western Massachusetts has done anything good this summer, it has kept the mosquitoes away.

“It’s nice not having a lot of bug bites. It’s nice, not itchy,” said Casey Magill of Springfield.

Mosquitoes love dark, humid places. They thrive in areas with plenty of shade and moisture because that’s where they can breed. Lack of rain has meant fewer mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are attracted to tall grass, under leaves, and anywhere with standing water.

Clearing debris is a great first step and will ensure any subsequent chemical treatment you use sticks. Mosquitoes spend 75% of their life cycle in water, so an abundance of it is one of the main reasons mosquitoes keep breeding in your landscape.

To make sure they don’t bother you, clear any standing water you may have, like flower pots, wheelbarrows or grill covers.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced a fourth human case of West Nile Virus in the state earlier this month. While the risk level remains low in western Massachusetts, health experts always recommend avoiding mosquitos all together.

West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito and can infect people of all ages, especially people over the age of 50.