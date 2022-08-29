CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some relief to come for those who have been feeling squeezed by high prices, a new reports claim fewer adults are living paycheck to paycheck.

As of July, 59% of Americans said they lived paycheck to paycheck, down from 61% in June.

“Now that prices are going down, I’m really excited about the opportunity to move into the area and I’m seeing more people around, going shopping just having fun, being out in the world again. So I’m hoping that’s a continued thing of where the economy is going,” said Catherine Stanford of Willington, Connecticut.

Despite the new reports, more Americans still feel they are living paycheck to paycheck compared to this time last year when the number of adults pinching their wallets was at 54%.