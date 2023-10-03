NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Grubhub customers who donated their change helped provide financial support to 12 LGBTQ-owned small businesses in Massachusetts.

Three restaurants in Hampshire County each received $5,000 from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Grubhub Community Fund.

Egg & I Restaurant located at 489 Newton Street in South Hadley is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays until 7 p.m.

The Majestic Saloon is located at 24 Main Street in Northampton. It is a bar that offers karaoke, open mic comedy, live music, and more.

Bela, a vegetarian restaurant, is located at 68 Masonic Street in Northampton. They offer dine-in and take-out options.

“LGBTQ-Owned businesses are an important piece of our Commonwealth’s economy and so this support not only helps each of the businesses receiving grants but also supports the communities they are a part of,” said Grace Moreno, Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “The LGBTQ community faces many barriers to creating small businesses and so we have a clear mandate to remove those barriers and find the resources to allow them to thrive. That is what our Chamber is all about.”

Other businesses across Massachusetts receiving grants include the following:

Salvatore’s in Lawrence

Ritcey East in Watertown

Momma’s Grocery + Wine in Cambridge

Strong Style Coffee, Inc., in Fitchburg

French Press Bakery and Cafe in Needham

Soleil Restaurant in Dorchester

Yolqueria & Mezzeterranean, Kohi Coffee Company, and Strangers and Saints all in Provincetown.

More than $30 million has been given to restaurants as part of the Grubhub Community Fund since 2020.