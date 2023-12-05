EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Liberty Bank opened its doors in East Longmeadow, the first location in Massachusetts.

The Connecticut-based bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. They celebrated the opening with a $10,000 gift to the community. The Liberty Bank team is donating $5,000 each to Springfield Habitat for Humanity and the East Longmeadow Food Bank.

The East Longmeadow branch manager said it’s just the start of their relationship with the community. “We like to be community kind and that was just a great way to demonstrate that to East Longmeadow. I’m sure that East Longmeadow and its surrounding communities will see more of that in the future,” said Teresa Parker, East Longmeadow Branch Manager.

The new branch includes a drive-up banking lane and ATM. According to Parker, the staff is full of western Massachusetts natives. Liberty Bank is located at 94 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow.