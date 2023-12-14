SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Putting up Christmas lights on your home has become a holiday tradition for many, but fire officials are reminding homeowners to follow some certain rules to make sure you are not putting yourself in danger.

Decorating your home for the holidays can be fun, but it can also increase the risk of home fires if you are not taking the necessary precautions.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas lights cause 770 house fires yearly. Some simple tips homeowners can use when decorating their outdoor lights include:

Plugging outdoor decorations into a ground-fault circuit interrupter

Using electrical connection protectors.

22News spoke with Jason Houle, the South Hadley Fire Prevention officer, who said it is imperative to be careful working with extension cords, “If you are using extension cords, you want to be careful to not overload circuits, you also want to make sure you’re not running the cords under carpets or furniture or anything like that.”

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, nearly half of holiday decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source. And it seems simple but it is also important to remember to use only lights rated for outdoor use if you are hanging them up outdoors.