WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lightning strike was the cause of another fire in western Massachusetts, this time in Palmer, where a barn was destroyed on Old Warren Road.

Local fire departments telling 22News that lightning strikes and lightning-related fires become more common in June through August, and occurs often in the late afternoon and evening.

They add that while lightning may not always cause fires, they can cause some serious structural damage to your property, and that’s when you should call a fire department to have it checked out.

Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire, telling 22News, “There are some things and hazards that you cant see from the outside. A lot of time people will tend to look up for damage in the roof, and while you may see it up there, there could be damage you don’t see inside.”

According to data from the national fire protection association, U.S. local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 22,600 fires per year that were started by lightning.