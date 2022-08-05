MONSON, Mass. (WWLP)– Monson Savings Bank (MSB) is celebrating their 150th anniversary by supporting communities they serve with donations to local organizations.

MSB recently presented a $1,500 check to Link to Libraries, a nonprofit organization that distributes new books to the schools and home libraries of children in need.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to show our support to the wonderful local organization, Link to Libraries,” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO. “Unfortunately, not all children have access to age appropriate reading materials, Link to Libraries fills this gap. This organization gives our local youth the valuable gift of reading, providing so many children in our communities with access to books. Because of Link to Libraries, children’s literacy and language skills are positively impacted, helping them to find success in their educational and life journeys.”

“We are very appreciative of Monson Savings Bank’s longtime support of Link to Libraries. Monson Savings is an incredible community partner, not only to our organization, but also to many others throughout our community,” said Laurie Flynn, President and CEO of Link to Libraries. “Thank you to everyone who voted for Link to Libraries in Monson Savings’ Community Giving Initiative. We are excited to put these funds to good use, purchasing books and distributing them to the children who need them most.”

The donation was made possible through public input. The bank asked local residents to submit votes on which local charitable organizations would benefit from the 2022 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative.

Below is a list of the 2022 Community Giving Initiative Winners: