Liquor stores facing champagne shortages ahead of New Year’s Eve

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a staple to ring in the new year, champagne. However, liquor stores nationwide are facing shortages. This is meaning that for some, no champagne toast.

The day before New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest for people doing their last minute shopping for wines and spirits before celebrations and people are finding a liquor shortage across western Massachusetts.

According to reports from Wine Enthusiast Magazine, the U.S. is currently dealing with a champagne shortage. This caused by economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic, including supply chain issues, high demand reaching pre-pandemic levels for luxury high-end wines, as well as tight laws and regulations on how champagne is harvested and bottled.

22News spoke with the owner of Southampton Wine and Spirits, Naimish Patel. He said champagne sales are very important for his store at this time of year.

“In the states, we can’t get a lot of the majority of the big expensive brands, like Moet. There’s a big shortage of a lot of stuff. A lot of stuff. It takes us a long time to get those brands back into the store”, Patel said. “Once it sells out, it takes us months and months to get it back.”

While high end champagne may be coming off the shelves, Patel’s store does carry other sparkling wines. Patel says that most people are also buying liquor for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

If u are shopping on New Year’s Eve for your celebrations, remember that holiday hours may affect stores.