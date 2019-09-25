Lisa Ziegert’s family statements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three members of Lisa Ziegert’s family spoke in Springfield District Court after Gary Schara changed his plea to guilty.

Diane Ziegert, Lisa Ziegert’s Mother

“On April 15, 1992 our lives changed forever and will never be the same. April 16th, the school calls, Lisa hasn’t come in. The call from Lynne, her sister, Lisa is missing. Sophia has called, to report Lisa’s car, her coat, pocketbook and artwork are at the store but she is not. Fear strikes. Lynne and I went to the store hoping it was a mistake. Police were everywhere, rumors abound. It became certain that she has been taken out of the store, not left the store, but taken. Lisa’s life was a blessing. “

David Ziegert, Lisa Ziegert’s Brother

“This is a difficult thing to do. It reopens wounds that were somewhat closed and irritates wounds that will never close. But I believe it is important to make this statement not only on behalf of my family and close friends who’ve lived with this tragedy for over a quarter of a century but on behalf of many people who are also forever changed to Lisa’s kidnap, rape and murder on April 15, 1992.”

Lynne Rogerson, Lisa Ziegert’s Sister

“This statement is my attempt to share how the atrocious things that were done to her have affected me. I lost my sister less than one month after her 24th birthday. No warning, no preparation, Just a shakey call at work early on a Thursday morning. From that moment everything that made up the future of the Ziegert family was foreverly altered. “

Gary Schara changed his original not guilty plea to a guilty plea this Wednesday in Hampden County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nearly three dozen family members and friends of Ziegert were in the courtroom as the judge accepted Schara’s guilty plea.

Ziegert was just 24 years old when she was abducted in Agawam in 1992. Her body was found 4 days later in a wooded area just a few miles away from where she was abducted.

Enhanced DNA technology and a tip lead to Schara’s arrest. Schara had been charged with the murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping of Ziegert.

The rape and kidnapping charges were dropped because of the statute of limitations surrounding those charges.