Lisa Ziegert’s homicide case to air on A&E

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An infamous cold case murder in Agawam will be featured on A&E’s Cold Case Files Friday night.

The Lisa Ziegert homicide investigation will be profiled during Cold Case Files airing at 9 p.m. on A&E. The episode will cover the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Lisa Ziegert on April 15, 1992, and how investigators eventually arrested Gary Schara, who would later plead guilty to Ziegert’s murder in 2019.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s office, the show will feature members of the Ziegert family, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, and investigators who worked on the case. 

It was DNA phenotyping that helped law enforcement to accuse Schara decades after Lisa Ziegert’s rape and murder. Schara has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

