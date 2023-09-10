CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Monday, September 11, 2023 marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on American soil. Nearly 3,000 persons were killed that day, including four people from West Springfield and Westfield: Tara Shea-Creamer, Brian Murphy, Danny Trant, and Melissa Harrington-Hughes.

Below is a list of several communities in the region that will be holding commemorative ceremonies on Monday, September 11:

AGAWAM: 9:30 a.m. – Agawam Fire Department headquarters, 800 Main Street

EASTHAMPTON: 11 a.m. – Easthampton Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson Avenue.

LUDLOW: 10 a.m. – Ludlow Public Safety Complex, 574 Center Street.

PITTSFIELD: 10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Park, 295 South Street.

SPRINGFIELD: 10 a.m. – Riverfront Park, entrance at State Street and West Columbus Avenue.

TURNERS FALLS: 10 a.m. – Montague Police Department and Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague Public Safety Complex at 180 Turnpike Road Turners Falls

WEST SPRINGFIELD: 8:30 a.m. -West Springfield Town Common, Eternal Flame Memorial, 200 Park Avenue, across from the West Springfield Public Library.

WESTFIELD: There will be three events-

9:45 a.m. -Ceremony of Reflection, Westfield Fire Headquarters, 34 Broad Street

11 a.m. -Wreath laying with families of victims from Westfield, 9/11 Monument, 94 North Elm Street

6 p.m. – Remembrance ceremony and reception, Sons of Erin, 22 Williams Street.