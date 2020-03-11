LIST: Local events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a list of events that have been canceled due to concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus.
CANCELED/POSTPONED EVENTS:
- 3/7-3/22 Spring Bulb Show at Smith College
- 3/11- remainder of season ALL NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships
- 3/14 Crumbling concrete public forum in Monson (postponed)
- 3/14 Hartford St. Patrick’s Parade
- 3/14 Super Saturday at Minnechaug Regional High School
- 3/15 New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade (postponed)
- 3/15 Boston St. Patrick’s Parade
- 3/17 Women’s Legislative Breakfast at the State House (postponed)
- 3/19 North Shore Business Expo in Danvers (postponed)
- 3/20-3/22 Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show in Hartford
- 3/21 Caritas Gala at MGM Springfield (postponed)
- 3/21-3/22 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and Parade
List of St. Patrick’s events that are still on
If you have any events to add to the list of cancellations, please send details to ReportIt@wwlp.com
